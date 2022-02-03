Adulterated cocaine kills 17, sickens 56 in Argentina

“The urgency is to remove the poison from the market, to stop it from being sold,“ Lapargo said. “There must be a lot of people with a bag in their pocket and the number of people hospitalized shows that the most important thing is to stop this extremely high risk.”
Authorities urged anyone who might have bought the deadly drug not to use it.
Sergio Berni, the security minister for Buenos Aires province, called on “those who have bought drugs in the last 24 hours to discard what they bought.”
A doctor attend patients at one of the hospitals were people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine are being treated, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Relatives and friends of people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine wait outside the emergency room of a hospital in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Relatives and friends of people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine wait outside the emergency room of a hospital in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Relatives and friends of people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine cry after talking to doctors outside the emergency room of a hospital in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Relatives and friends of people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine cry after talking to doctors outside the emergency room of a hospital in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A girl stands outside her house in the Puerta 8 low income neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where authorities day adulterated cocaine was sold, in Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A girl stands outside her house in the Puerta 8 low income neighborhood of Buenos Aires, where authorities day adulterated cocaine was sold, in Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Police interview victims at one of the hospitals were people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine are being treated, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
Police interview victims at one of the hospitals were people who were poisoned with adulterated cocaine are being treated, in the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A couple of women who have friends that were poisoned and hospitalized after consuming adulterated cocaine, chat outside their home in the Puerta 8, low income neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
A couple of women who have friends that were poisoned and hospitalized after consuming adulterated cocaine, chat outside their home in the Puerta 8, low income neighborhood of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. According to local authorities, more than a dozen people have died and at least 50 seriously sickened after consuming adulterated cocaine. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)
