AFC North champ Bengals will rest Burrow in season finale

Taylor said it's possible that star rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase also will be rested Sunday.

“I can't make a prediction on the amount of starters (who will be held out),” Taylor said. “I can certainly say for Joe (Burrow), we'll rest him this week and make sure he's 100% ready to go. I know he's felt good and could play if needed but I just made the decision that we're going to rest him this week.”

The third-seeded Bengals can improve their position with a win over the Browns (7-9) on Sunday and some help from other teams. Burrow's backup, Brandon Allen, will have a chance to get his first significant playing time of the season.

The starting quarterbacks for both teams will be watching from the sidelines. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has already been ruled out of the game so he can prepare for surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. Cleveland has been eliminated from the playoffs.

“We're trying to win this game,” Taylor said. "We need to beat Cleveland. And the guys who are going to take the field, that's what we expect from their performance and from our performance as a coaching staff.

Burrow limped off the field late in the wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that clinched the first division title and playoff appearance for the Bengals (10-6) since the 2015 season. He's been sacked 51 times this season.

“I'm still planning on getting all the throws I need to get in practice,” Burrow said. “I think practice is the reason we've been on such a roll, because we're such a good practice team and we continued to get these reps banked throughout that week that allows us to go out there and execute on Sunday. So I'm going to keep getting those reps in practice.”

