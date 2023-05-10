'Affront to democracy,' Mississippi resident says of appointing judges where most are elected

Thomas said he expects to issue rulings within days.

Lawmakers created the Capitol Complex district several years ago to improve streets and other infrastructure and to provide state policing near state government buildings in and around downtown.

The majority-white and Republican-led Legislature voted this year to make the district larger, create the new court and give the state-run Capitol Police the power to patrol the entire city. People pushing the changes said they were trying to curb crime in Jackson. Local residents protested that state officials were trying to usurp power in Jackson, which is majority-Black and governed by Democrats.

A special assistant state attorney general, Rex Shannon, argued Wednesday that the state constitution allows legislators to create “inferior” courts with appointed judges. Cliff Johnson, one of the attorneys suing the state, argued the new court would not be “inferior” because it would have similar powers to circuit courts, and people convicted of misdemeanors in the new court would be sent to state prison.

Sharrief testified Wednesday that she and her family have lived in Jackson five generations, and she wants to elect judges just as people do in the rest of the state.

“It’s kind of an insult to me to have that right taken from me,” Sharrief said.

Triplett said the right to vote is sacred and having a court with appointed judges “sets us apart in a way that is not positive.”

“It's kind of bullying us in a way in saying, ‘You’re not capable of electing judges,' " Triplett said.

Shannon said he appreciates the plaintiffs' testimony, but “there is no evidence that they will experience any actual, real-world, practical harm from any of the laws they are challenging.”

The other lawsuit was filed by the NAACP in federal court, and it warns that the new laws will return "separate and unequal policing" to Jackson. A judge has not yet held a hearing on that lawsuit.

