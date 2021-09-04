Afghan filmmakers at Venice fear loss of identity, culture

But she said all of that has been lost, and that the country's burgeoning filmmaking community had either fled or gone into hiding, with its archives now under Taliban control.

“Imagine a country without artists, a country without filmmakers, how can they defend its identity?” Karimi asked. “Maybe we are not politically ambassadors, but we are ambassadors for our stories, we are ambassadors of our identity.

“We are those people that represent our identity to the world, through our films, through our music, through our creative works. But we are now homeless.”

She said she decided to flee on the morning of Aug. 15, with just a few hours to make “the most difficult decision of your life: stay or leave.”

She said many of Afghanistan’s youngest and brightest left too, but said thousands more promising filmmakers couldn’t get out and are now erasing their social media presence for their own safety and going underground.

Mani said even under the corrupt rule of Afghanistan's ousted government, she had remained despite the daily security risks and everyday hassles — electricity cuts, internet outages — because she wanted to rebuild the country and restart its cultural life.

“We stayed. We were optimists,” she said. But with the Taliban takeover, “it means we don’t have anything to fight for. We lost everything.”

___

Follow all AP stories on Afghanistan at https://apnews.com/hub/Afghanistan.

Caption From left, directors Sahraa Karimi and Sarah Mani pose for photographers at the photo call for the 'International panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption From left, directors Sahraa Karimi and Sarah Mani pose for photographers at the photo call for the 'International panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption From left, directors Sahraa Karimi and Sarah Mani pose for photographers at the photo call for the 'International panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption Clockwise from left, EFA CEO and director Matthijs Wouter Knol, directors Sahraa Karimi and Sarah Mani, IDFA artistic director Orwa Nyrabia, Rotterdam International Film Festival artistic director Vanja Kaludjercic, and EFA Chairman Mike Downey pose for photographers at the photo call for the 'International panel on Afghanistan and the situation of Afghan filmmakers and artists' during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption XXX poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il buco' (The hole) during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Caption XXX poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Il buco' (The hole) during the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Saturday, Sep, 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis