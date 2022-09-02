Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric

Ansari's brother, Habib ul Rahman, was also among those killed, according to Islam Jar, the governor of Herat province. Jar said another 23 people were wounded in the attack, updating an earlier toll.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

Last month, a bombing at a mosque in the capital Kabul targeted and killed a pro-Taliban cleric in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. IS has waged a bloody campaign of attacks on Taliban targets and minority groups, particularly Shiites whom the extremist Sunni IS considers heretics. It has frequently hit mosques with suicide attacks during Friday prayers.

Herat’s Guzargah Mosque, where Ansari has long been the preacher, draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.

Ansari was for years a thorn in the side of Afghanistan’s pro-Western government. In his sermons at the Guzargah, he urged his many supporters to carry out protests against the governments and preached against women’s rights.

The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation condemned Friday's attack.

The Saudi-based body of Muslim states “remains gravely concerned that sporadic attacks and explosions in various provinces across the country continue to mar the security and social peace of Afghan people,” it said in a statement. “The OIC renews its resolute solidarity with Afghanistan and its long-suffering people.”