Afghan musicians look to recreate famed school in Portugal

The musicians are among tens of thousands of Afghans, including many from the country’s sports and arts community, who have fled since Taliban fighters seized Afghanistan in August, when the U.S. and NATO ended their 20-year military presence.

The Afghanistan girls’ youth soccer team has also resettled in Portugal, a country of 10.3 million that has taken in 764 Afghans since the summer.

Afghanistan has a strong musical tradition, and a pop music scene had flourished there over the past two decades. But many musicians fear for their futures under the Taliban, which rules according to a harsh interpretation of Islamic law.

The Afghanistan National Institute of Music, founded in 2010, was renowned for its inclusiveness. It became a symbol of a new Afghanistan, with boys and girls studying together and performing to full houses in the United States and Europe.

The school’s campus in Kabul is now occupied by a Taliban faction. Its bank accounts were frozen and its offices ransacked, according to former school officials.

The plan is to recreate the school in Portugal, allowing the students to continue their educations, as part of a wider Lisbon-based center for Afghan culture that will welcome exiles.

Caption Afghan music students, faculty members and their families disembark from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Two Afghan boys carrying musical instruments disembark from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Afghan musicians Shogofa Safi and Marzia Anwari, right, disembark from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Afghan musician Marzia Anwari, right, hugs Ahmad Naser Sarmast, founder and director of the Afghanistan National Institute of Music, inside a bus after she disembarked from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Afghan music students, faculty members and their families board a bus after they disembarked from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption An Afghan boy carrying musical instruments disembarks from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Afghan violinist Amanullah Noori, left, and rebab player Murtaza Muhemmadi disembark from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Afghan musicians Shogofa Safi and Marzia Anwari, left, listen as Ahmad Naser Sarmast speaks to journalists after they disembarked from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school.(AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Afghan passengers disembark from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption An Afghan woman carrying a very young baby disembarks from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption An Afghan family disembarks from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca

Caption Portuguese border police officers check the documents of Afghan passengers who disembarked from an airplane at Lisbon military airport, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. A group of 273 students, faculty members and their families from the Afghanistan National Institute of Music arrived Monday in Portugal, where they are being granted asylum and where they hope to rebuild their acclaimed school. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca