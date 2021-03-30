Afghan officials: 3 women working in polio drive killed

According to the United Nations, Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan are the only two countries in the world where polio is still endemic, after Nigeria was last year declared free of the wild poliovirus. With an increase in the number of polio cases during the last three years, the battle to eradicate the crippling children's disease has become a pivoting challenge for Afghanistan.

Most of the vaccination campaigns across the country are conducted by female health workers, who can gain better access to households and mothers and children in a door-to-door effort.

Earlier this month, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for killing three women who worked for a local radio and TV station, also in Jalalabad. Mursal Wahidi, Sadia Sadat and Shahnaz Raufi had left work together and were killed in separate attacks while on their way home.

Meanwhile, many other attacks have gone unclaimed. The government blames most on the resurgent Taliban, who today hold sway over nearly half the country. The Taliban, in turn, deny any role in some of the attacks and blame the government.

A health worker administers a polio vaccine to a child during a polio vaccination campaign in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

Health workers go door to door during a polio vaccination campaign in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Three female polio vaccinators were gunned down in separate attacks Tuesday in eastern Afghanistan, provincial officials said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)