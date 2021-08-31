Afghan translator safe in Italy, worries for family he left

The camp, run jointly by Italy’s Civil Protection Agency and the Red Cross, is to close on Friday. On Tuesday, The Associated Press saw some boys there playing soccer and girls with playing with dolls.

The one-time military and embassy translator can’t help thinking of his three daughters, ages 10, 7 and 3, his 2-year-old son and how his wife is getting by without him. There was no hope of getting them out in the chaos last week in Kabul, he said.

“I am sad and worried for that. I am the head of the family and the only person in the family that worked,’’ he said. “They don’t have a place to hide. We lived in the center of Kabul. This is dangerous for them. I arrived seven days ago, and I haven’t heard how they are, and where they are.”

He posted a video on someone else’s Facebook page and hopes his family sees it by chance.

“I hope they see I am doing well, that I am in Italy,’’ he said. “I asked if they were OK, and hopefully they will also respond.”

He is certain that had he could not have stayed in Afghanistan.

“For me, there was no hope ... the risk was 100% because I worked with the Italian military. This is something they don’t want," he said.

Caption Afghan refugees in an Italian Red Cross refugee camp, in Avezzano, Italy, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. This quarantine camp in Abruzzo, central Italy, where 1,250 migrants are hosted, is expected to close in a week as the quarantine expires and they are moved to other structures to apply for asylum. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini) Credit: Andrew Medichini Credit: Andrew Medichini

