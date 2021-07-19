Afghanistan recalls diplomats to protest Pakistan attack

In a tweet late Sunday, the Afghan foreign ministry said Ambassador Najib Alikhil and other senior diplomats have been called back to Kabul while the attack on his daughter is investigated.

Silsila Alikhil, 26, was abducted in the middle of the afternoon in the Pakistani capital, held for several hours and brutally attacked. The Afghan foreign ministry statement said it is recalling its senior diplomats "until all security threats are met including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of the abduction."