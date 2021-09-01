Afghans face hunger crisis, adding to Taliban's challenges

In the wake of the U.S. pullout, many Afghans are anxiously waiting to see how the Taliban will rule. When they were last in power, before being driven out by the U.S.-led invasion in 2001, they imposed draconian restrictions, refusing to allow girls to go to school, largely confining women to their homes and banning television, music and even photography.

But more recently, their leaders have sought to project a more moderate image. Schools have reopened to boys and girls, though Taliban officials have said they will study separately. Women are out on the streets wearing Islamic headscarves — as they always have — rather than the all-encompassing burqa the Taliban required in the past.

While many Afghans fear a return to the Taliban's brutal rule, they are also concerned that the country's economic situation holds little opportunity — and tens of thousands sought to flee the country in a harrowing airlift.

Thousands who had worked with the U.S. and its allies, as well as up to 200 Americans, remained in the country after the efforts ended with the last U.S. troops flying out of Kabul international airport just before midnight Monday. President Joe Biden defended his handling of the withdrawal a day later.

The challenges the Taliban face in reviving the economy could give Western nations leverage as they push the group to fulfill a pledge to allow free travel, form an inclusive government and guarantee women’s rights. The Taliban say they want to have good relations with other countries, including the United States.

___

Faiez reported from Istanbul.

___

More AP coverage of Afghanistan: https://apnews.com/hub/afghanistan

Caption Locals view a vehicle damaged by a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Rockets struck a neighborhood near Kabul's international airport on Monday amid the ongoing U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. It wasn't immediately clear who launched them. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Caption Sal Mohammad, 25, an Afghan man who gathers pieces of iron from the street to sell for scrap, pushes his handcart in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi) Credit: Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi Credit: Sayed Ziarmal Hashemi

Caption Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Caption Taliban fighters arrive outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Caption Taliban special forces fighters stand guard outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. military's withdrawal, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Taliban were in full control of Kabul's airport on Tuesday, after the last U.S. plane left its runway, marking the end of America's longest war. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Caption Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi) Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi Credit: Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi