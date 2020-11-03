Afghans mourn those killed in horrific IS university attack

His father told local media his son wanted to be president of Afghanistan and "honestly serve my people.”

Meanwhile, President Ashraf Ghani warned that the perpetrators would be pursued.

“We will not remain silent. We will take the revenge," he said in a video message Tuesday. "Our brave forces are after you everywhere and they will eliminate you.”

The assault on the university was condemned by the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. Human rights groups have expressed their outrage and Torek Farhadi, a political commentator in Kabul and former government advisor, called for a “transparent investigation” into security in the Afghan capital to determine how heavily armed gunmen gained access to the country's largest educational institution.

The Islamic State group is not part of peace talks underway in Qatar and despite its claims of responsibility, the government has blamed the Taliban for the attacks. Under an agreement signed with the U.S., the Taliban have committed to fighting militancy, specifically the Islamic State group.

The government's lead negotiator in peace talks, Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, called for an immediate cease-fire announcement from the Taliban.

The Taliban, which condemned the attack on the university and denied involvement within hours of its start, have refused to declare a cease-fire, saying it would be part of the negotiations.

But if not a cease-fire, then a significant reduction in violence has taken on increasing importance as Washington's peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad on Monday made a surprise visit to Pakistan, calling on Islamabad to urge the insurgent movement to reduce violence.

Pakistan has been critical in pushing Taliban into talks. Even as the Taliban, ousted by the U.S.-led coalition in 2001, maintain their political office in Doha, where talks are being held, their leadership councils are located in Pakistan.

Khalilzad brokered a peace pact with the Taliban that the U.S. signed in February and that was seen at the time as Afghanistan's best chance at peace after more than 40 years of war. That deal, which is to allow U.S. and NATO troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 19 years, also paved the way for the ongoing peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Khalilzad condemned the university assault but also warned that “this barbaric attack is NOT an opportunity for the government and the Taliban to score points against each other. There is a common enemy here.”

Family members of the victims mourned their loved ones on local TV and called for the government to investigate security lapses.

___

Gannon reported from Islamabad.

A man stands inside a damaged room at the Kabul University following a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A blood-stained Taliban flag is seen on the window inside the Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A blood-stained book is seen on the ground inside the Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Journalists photograph inside Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Burned books are seen inside the Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A man talks on his phone inside a damaged room at the Kabul University following a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A damaged room at the Kabul University is seen after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Afghan security police stand guard at the entrance gate of Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

A burned library at the Kabul University is seen after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul

Bullet-shells are seen in a room at the Kabul University after a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. The brazen attack by gunmen who stormed the university has left many dead and wounded in the Afghan capital. The assault sparked an hours-long gun battle. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul) Credit: Rahmat Gul Credit: Rahmat Gul