BreakingNews
Social services biggest chunk of Montgomery County’s $975 million budget for 2023
dayton-daily-news logo
X

AFI Awards to honor ‘Avatar,’ ‘Elvis,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Next month’s AFI Awards will honor films including the “Avatar” sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and popular television series like “Abbott Elementary,” “Better Call Saul” and “The White Lotus.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Next month's AFI Awards will honor films including the "Avatar" sequel, "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis" and popular television series like "Abbott Elementary," "Better Call Saul" and "The White Lotus."

The American Film Institute announced its slate of honorees Friday ahead of its gala luncheon on Jan. 13 in Beverly Hills, California.

The institute selects 10 movies and shows for its ceremony, which honors projects deemed among the best of the year culturally and artistically.

Additional film honorees are: "Everything Everywhere All at Once,""The Fabelmans,""Nope,""She Said,""Tár,""The Woman King" and "Women Talking."

The other television series being honored are: "The Bear," Hacks," Mo," "Pachinko," "Reservation Dogs," Severance" and "Somebody Somewhere."

A special award will be given to "The Banshees of Inisherin," which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as two men whose friendship falls apart.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Allyson Riggs

Credit: Allyson Riggs

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace

In Other News
1
New Peru president appears with military to cement power
2
Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago
3
UC's academic workers strike brings stress to undergraduates
4
'Our pride': Morocco keeps Africa's hope alive in World Cup
5
Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top