Africa CDC expects Mpox vaccines to arrive within 2 weeks

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox but renamed last year because of racism concerns, is a rare disease caused by infection with a virus that's in the same family as the one that causes smallpox. It is endemic in parts of Africa, where people have been infected through bites from rodents or small animals, but it was not known to spread easily among people.

Since 2000, Africa has reported about 1,000 to 2,000 suspected Mpox cases every year but saw more than 3,000 last year.

Ogwell said the current outbreak “has been quite stable, not been changing a lot.”

Outside of Africa, nearly all cases have been in gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men.