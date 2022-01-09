African Cup opens in flash of color, under shadow of virus

The 60,000-seat stadium was nearly full, even after organizers introduced a last-minute restriction because of omicron that only fully vaccinated fans with proof of recent negative virus tests will be allowed into the stadiums for any of the 52 games spread out over five host cities. The attendances are also capped at 80% of stadium capacity for games involving home team Cameroon, and 60% for other games.

Cameroon's African Cup will take place three years later than planned after the country was stripped as host of the initial tournament awarded to it in 2019 because it was so far behind in its preparations. It was given another chance in 2021, only for the event to be then postponed for a year because of the pandemic.

Organizers pressed ahead with it this time even with the virus on the rise again, and the month-long tournament featuring 24 teams will be hard-pressed to avoid being regularly disrupted by infections and outbreaks given that so many teams have had virus cases in the buildup.

“Today, by all of us being here, it shows that we believe in ourselves, that we believe in the people of Cameroon and we believe in the people of Africa,” Confederation of African Football President Patrice Motsepe said at the ceremony. He said it would be the best African Cup ever.

Motsepe will oversee his first African Cup after the South African mining billionaire surprisingly rose to the position of head of African soccer last year because of the backing of Infantino. In his speech, Motsepe acknowledged the support of “my brother” Infantino.

This African Cup has been the target of more skepticism than most after organizers insisted they would go ahead with a soccer showpiece amid the omicron-driven surge. There had been rumors that it was going to be postponed again, while European clubs have expressed concerns that the health protocols put in place by organizers CAF and local Cameroon authorities won't be sufficient to protect their African players.

CAF has rejected the criticism.

“The people of Cameroon are showing the rest of Africa, the rest of the world, that we can host a successful...” Motsepe said, before the cheers of the crowd prevented him from finishing his sentence.

Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in the first game straight after the opening ceremony. The first instalment of soccer is set to be affected by the virus after Burkina Faso had five players ruled out after testing positive.

Many of the teams have had virus outbreaks in their squads in the buildup, including Senegal, one of the title favorites. Senegal announced Saturday that Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and captain Kalidou Koulibaly were among three players to test positive, likely ruling them out of Senegal's opening game on Monday.

In another high-profile case, Gabon and Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tested positive on his arrival in Cameroon this week.

Teams face mandatory and regular testing throughout the tournament.

Caption Traditional dancers perform during the opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption Fireworks during opening ceremony of the African Cup of Nations 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption A soccer fan takes a selfie before the start of the Africa Cup Soccer 2022 group A soccer match between Cameroon and Burkina Faso at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) Credit: Themba Hadebe

Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba

Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Caption A vendor sells Cameroonian flags and paraphernalia on a streets near at Japoma stadium in Doula, Cameroon, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. The African Cup of Nations takes place in Cameroon and starts on Sunday, Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba) Credit: Sunday Alamba Credit: Sunday Alamba