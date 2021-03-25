African expert warns of 'vaccine war' over access to jabs

Vaccine shipments through COVAX continue to arrive in different African countries. South Sudan, for example, will receive over 100,000 doses on Thursday.

But COVAX has been facing delays related to the limited global supply of vaccine doses as well as logistical issues. That’s why some countries such as South Africa, the hardest-hit African nation, are also pursuing COVID-19 vaccines via bilateral deals and through the African Union’s bulk-purchasing program.

Africa, with a population of 1.3 billion, hopes to vaccinate 60% of its people by the end of 2022 in order to achieve herd immunity, when enough people are protected through infection or vaccination to make it difficult for a virus to continue to spread.

That target almost certainly will not be met without widespread use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is seen as key to the global strategy to stamp out the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine from the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is cheaper and easier to store than many others. It will make up nearly all of the doses shipped in the first half of the year via COVAX.

Experts have warned that until vaccination rates are high the world over, the virus remains a threat everywhere.

People wait in a queue to get a shot of the sinopharm coronavirus vaccination at Wilkins Hospital in Harare, Wednesday, March, 24, 2021. Zimbabwe is rolling out its COVID-19 inoculation programme and in the first phase is targeting health care workers and the elderly.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, centre, receives his shot of the Chinese Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in Victoria Falls, Wednesday March 24, 2021. Mnangagwa got his jab in the resort town of Victoria Falls, in a bid to promote tourism and launch the second phase of the countrys vaccination drive.