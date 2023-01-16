African musicians awarded in Senegal at annual ceremony

The four-day event culminated Sunday evening at an awards ceremony on the outskirts of Senegal's capital, Dakar, and included performances from some of Africa's most popular musicians such as Nigeria's P-Square and Tiwa Savage, Mali's Rokia Kone and Senegalese singers, Youssou N’dour and Baaba Maal.

Ivorian singer Didi B won best song of the year for his rendition of “Tala.” Ascending the stage in front of a boisterous audience, he thanked his colleagues and said it was his first award of the year.