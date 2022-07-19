Africa’s wildlife parks managers meet to boost conservation

“Managing this local marine park is quite expensive for the community and requires a lot of external support," said Dosa Mshenga, a member of the community that looks after the coral reefs. “However it has a major positive side. Since we started coral restoration and watching the designated area around eight years ago, we have seen fish, octopus and even lobsters which had disappeared returning.”

But these gains are now threatened by the construction of a major fishing port in Shimoni, just 3 kilometers (1.9 miles) from the island, Mshenga said.

The Great Blue Wall Initiative — a project to protect marine life across Africa's east coast — will play a prominent part in marine conservation discussions, alongside community-led projects like those in Wasini, Luther Anukur, regional director of the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which is hosting the conference, said. He added that local communities and Indigenous people will be at the forefront of conservation efforts.

“It is important to note that African people have not only lived alongside wildlife but have been its protectors too," Anukur said.

African governments have found themselves under increasing public pressure and international condemnation in recent weeks following evictions of Indigenous communities from conservation areas, with the Maasai in Tanzania appealing to the U.N. for better protections following violent confrontations that forced them to leave their ancestral homes in Ngorongoro Conservation Area.

The congress brings together wildlife parks and reserves managers, scientists, and Indigenous and community leaders. It's hoped that increasing the dialogue between groups will improve the health of Africa's biodiversity hotspots and combat worrying trends, such as the increase in poaching and the illegal wildlife trade.

A high-level discussion on the link between climate change and biodiversity, with an emphasis on protected areas that can significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions, will be central to the meeting, organizer Anukur added.

FILE - Fringing reef is visible off the island of Kisite Mpunguti, Kenya, June 15, 2022. Officials are meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, as part of the continent's first ever Africa Protected Areas Congress in a bid to expand the protection of land and marine wildlife, despite little funding and many existing conservation areas in the region being of low quality. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga, File)

FILE - Jonathan Mpute ole Pasha, national coordinator of the Maa Unity Agenda group, is surrounded by tear gas thrown by police to break up a small demonstration of Maasai rights activists outside the Tanzanian high commission in downtown Nairobi, Kenya, June 17, 2022. Tanzania's government is accused of violently trying to evict Maasai herders from one of the country's most popular tourist destinations, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)