After big 2021, Wall Street starts new year on strong note

Health care companies fell broadly and kept gains elsewhere in the market in check. Pfizer shed 4% despite news that the U.S. is closer to potentially expanding its COVID-19 booster shots for children as young as 12.

A mix of household goods makers also fell.

Investors are heading into a new year with the virus pandemic still posing a threat to the economy. Wall Street has been busy since December monitoring the latest wave of cases with the omicron variant.

Businesses and consumers are also still dealing with supply chain problems and persistently rising inflation that has made a wide range of goods more expensive. The rising costs could threaten to crimp consumer spending and weaken economic growth.

The long list of concerns made for a choppy end to 2021, but didn't stop the broader market from notching another year of strong gains. The S&P 500 finished with a gain of 26.9% in 2021, or a total return of 28.7%, including dividends. That’s nearly as much as the benchmark index gained in 2019.

Investors have several key pieces of economic data to look forward to during the first week of the new year. The Institute for Supply Management will give investors an update on the manufacturing sector on Tuesday and the services sector on Thursday.

The big event on the economic calendar this week is the Labor Department's jobs report on Friday.