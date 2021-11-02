After California oil spill, environmentalists plan to sue US

Under federal law, the government is required to review oil development and production plans for leases in federal waters and revise them as needed in response to changing conditions or activities, though that rarely happens, said Miyoko Sakashita, oceans director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

“It is not lawful for them to just continue on with these really old development and production plans,” Sakashita said.

She added: “It's particularly notable in this instance where we've now had this oil spill. The infrastructure is aging and things need to be done differently.”

John Romero, a spokesperson for the Interior Department's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, does not comment on pending litigation.

The leaky pipeline near Huntington Beach ferried crude oil from the offshore platforms questioned by the Center for Biological Diversity to the coast.

The cause of the spill is under investigation, but federal officials have said the pipeline was likely initially damaged by a ship’s anchor.