After Coach K's exit, No. 9 Duke edges Wake Forest 76-74

Duke's Paolo Banchero drove the paint on the ensuing possession but missed the drive, only to see the 7-foot-1 Williams crash the glass and dunk the ball through the net to roars from the Cameron crowd.

Officials immediately signaled for a replay review to see if Williams had touched the ball on the rim. That led to a prolonged stoppage with officials at the monitor, with Duke's players near the sideline motioning to count the basket and Wake Forest's side waving off the basket.

Officials finally signaled that the basket counted, sending a frenzied crowd erupting in a tension-releasing roar — only to nearly see Monsanto hit a shot that would have surely led to yet another review had it gone in.

Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Duke, while Wendell Moore Jr. had 16 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Jake LaRavia had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Demon Deacons.

Caption Wake Forest forward Khadim Sy and forward Isaiah Mucius (1) defend against Duke forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome

Caption Duke center Mark Williams (15) blocks while Wake Forest guard Cameron Hildreth (2) drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome