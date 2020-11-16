After congratulating Biden, France's Macron sees Trump envoy

Neither side said much in advance about U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's low-profile visit to Paris, the starting point of a seven-country tour of Europe and the Middle East.

Macron's office described Pompeo's planned stop Monday at the presidential Elysee Palace as a “courtesy” visit. No press conference was scheduled, seemingly ruling out the likelihood of journalists getting to ask Pompeo or Macron about their conflicting visions of the U.S. election outcome.