After coups, West African nations hurry to leave the regional bloc that opposed military takeovers

The three juntas announced late last month that they were quitting ECOWAS after the coups they staged soured ties with the bloc and international partners.

It’s the first time in the bloc’s nearly 50 years of existence that its members have withdrawn in such a manner. Analysts say it’s an unprecedented blow to the group that could threaten efforts to return democracy and help stabilize the increasingly fragile region.

The president of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Alieu Touray, told reporters at the meeting that the countries’ “hasty decision” did not follow the requirements stated by the association's protocol, including a one-year notice period before such a process could be completed.

“More importantly, the three member states have not really reflected on the implications of this decision on the citizens,” Touray said.

Separately, senior government officials in the junta-led countries on Wednesday dismissed possible talks with ECOWAS over the issue, further diminishing any hopes of dialogue to resolve the crisis.

While Niger’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country is going ahead with the withdrawal plan “without delay,” Mali’s foreign affairs minister Abdoulaye Diop accused the regional body of partiality and failing to act in other countries where democracy is being violated.”