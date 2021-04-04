After COVID outbreak, Nats to open season Tuesday vs. Braves

“Believe me, we’re in constant contact with MLB," Rizzo said in a video call with reporters Sunday afternoon, while he was still awaiting a decision about Monday's game.

Rizzo has been adamant that Washington would need to be able to hold team workouts before facing an opponent. Pitchers were able go to Nationals Park one by one on Saturday and Sunday to throw bullpen sessions.

“Position players haven’t worked out in a week. And pitchers haven’t thrown any competitive pitch in that same period of time. It’s something that we’re taking very seriously here. We’re thinking of creative ways under the protocol and under the guidance to get these guys as ready as possible,” Rizzo said.

“It makes a lot of sense for baseball, player protection-wise, to have these guys go through their paces in a full workout before we take the field," he added.

The reigning NL East champion Braves are 0-3, coming off a season-opening sweep in which they managed to score a total of three runs at the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said in the afternoon — before MLB's ruling arrived — that he was going to assume his club would be playing Monday until he heard otherwise.

“This is the COVID era. Everything’s fluid,” Snitker said.

The Nationals and Braves are now slated to face each other Tuesday and Wednesday. The 2019 World Series champions, who tied for last in the division last season, then would have Thursday off before heading out for a road trip that is to begin Friday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

MLB did not announce when the first four games on Washington’s schedule will be made up.

Rizzo said the four players who tested positive are “feeling much, much better,” adding that any symptoms that appeared earlier have subsided.

“We want to do everything we can to nip this thing in the bud right here, right now," Rizzo said. "So I think that’s being taken very much into consideration when we’re talking (about) the next couple of days.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2020, file photo, Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo looks on during the seventh inning in the continuation of a suspended baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Nationals in Baltimore. On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, Rizzo said a player for the team has tested positive for COVID-19. Rizzo said that four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez