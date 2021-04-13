After COVID, Swiss group plots future for science, diplomacy

“We could have perhaps been more prepared for the pandemic than we were today,” Brabeck said from GEDSA headquarters at Geneva’s Campus Biotech. “Only a scientific breakthrough is not enough. It has to be embedded in a diplomatic framework so that it can be implemented” by governments and companies.

“Technology is advancing at an incredible speed. But the framework around it -- diplomacy -- is slower than ever, so we have to find a way that we can accelerate the diplomacy also,” he said.

The pandemic has featured vaccine nationalism, political squabbles and mutual recriminations between China -- where the coronavirus first emerged -- and the United States, which is experiencing the world’s most deadly outbreak. The reputation of the World Health Organization also has suffered.

“I would not pretend that GESDA could avoid such a confrontation as it happened in the World Health Organization,” Brabeck said. “What GESDA can do is basically to call attention before this thing escalates...(and) if diplomacy would come in before the fact, a lot of these conflicts might be resolved.”

Brabeck said the initiative aims to be a “catalyst” and not an operator of any of the projects it looks to develop.

The goal of the summit planned for October is to help map the relationship between scientific breakthroughs and their impacts on society and the world. GESDA wants to assess the feasibility of structures such as an international organization to ensure safe access to quantum infrastructure and to lay a foundation for an agreement on use of artificial intelligence.

It said a global court could help resolve scientific disputes.