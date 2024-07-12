After embrace at NATO summit, Zelenskyy takes his case for U.S. military aid to governors

“The only thing we ask for is sufficient support — air defense systems for our cities, weapons for our men and women on the frontline, support in protecting normal life and rebuilding,” Zelenskyy told the governors. “This is all we need to withstand and drive Russia from our land and to send a strong signal to all other potential aggressors which are watching.”

NATO members this week agreed to a new program to provide reliable military aid to Ukraine and prepare for its eventual membership in the alliance. They declared Ukraine was on an " irreversible " path to join NATO and for the first time that China was a " decisive enabler " of Russia in the war.

Yet many Republicans including former President Donald Trump have been skeptical and in some cases opposed to continuing to help Ukraine fight off Russia's 2022 invasion. President Joe Biden highlighted NATO's world role and his differences with Trump over Ukraine after the summit.

While governors don't vote on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy's appearance showed his willingness to connect with other leaders in the U.S. to plead his country's case.

He got a warm welcome, introduced to cheers and thunderous applause by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican and the current National Governors Association chairman.

“There are things that happen in world affairs. Sometimes it’s hard to tell who the good guys and the bad guys are. This is not one of those times,” Cox said.

Cox and Zelenskyy signed a trade agreement between Utah and the Kyiv region. Several governors of both parties pledged in a closed-door meeting with the Ukrainian leader to urge their states' wealthiest people to give humanitarian aid, said Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a Democrat.

“If Mr. Trump becomes president again, perhaps he’ll listen to some of the Republican governors that were in the room and us, perhaps, as Democratic governors because it’s a humanitarian crisis,” Green told The Associated Press.

___

Gruver reported from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

