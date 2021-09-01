After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction

“When it came on it startled me. I’m like ‘All right! We got power,’” Lambert said, his enthusiasm tempered by the knowledge of what others were going through. “I’m fortunate, but they have a lot of people that aren’t as fortunate as me, and I pray for them because it’s rough.”

There were still 989,000 homes and businesses without power, or 44% of all state utility customers in southeast Louisiana, from the New Orleans area to Baton Rouge, according to the state Public Service Commission. Even with thousands working to repair the damage, officials have said full restoration could take weeks. Meanwhile, more than 705,000 people statewide also had no running water, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday.

In neighboring Mississippi, 32,000 customers had no electricity Wednesday.

Hard-hit areas in southeast Louisiana were under a heat advisory Wednesday, with forecasters warning combined heat and humidity could make some areas feel like 108 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius). Officials scrambled to offer food, water and places to cool off.

National Guard troops had handed out more than 141,000 meals, 143,000 liters of water and more than 500 tarps in Louisiana as of Wednesday morning, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards' office. In New Orleans, officials opened seven places where people could get a meal and sit in air conditioning. The city was also using 70 transit buses as cooling sites, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

In New Orleans, some residents gathered at a basketball gym with large fans running to cool off and charge their phones. People took random boxes holding chicken salad or tuna salad, and a man outside offered granola bars, applesauce and chips.

More than 1,200 volunteers were walking through some of Ida’s hardest-hit communities to look for people needing help, according to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s office. In coastal Jefferson Parish, where Ida brought severe flooding, authorities were waiting for floodwaters to recede enough for trucks carrying food, water and repair supplies to begin moving into Lafitte and other low-lying communities.

Capt. Jason Rivarde of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said more than 100 people were rescued in the area. “We are pretty confident that those that wanted to get out have now been able to get out,” Rivarde said.

President Joe Biden was to visit Louisiana Friday to survey the damage, the White House said.

In New Orleans, where the mayor estimated roughly half the population had evacuated, there were growing signs of recovery. Flags hung from dangling power lines to help drivers avoid them, and in one neighborhood, someone decorated the downed lines with strands of tinsel in an echo of Mardi Gras.

City crews removing debris from roads and cutting up fallen trees had some streets almost completely cleared, while others remained cluttered with obstacles.

A few corner stores were open, many taking cash only, though some had working ATM machines. In many areas, National Guard soldiers or law enforcement stood posted at pharmacies and gas stations, where drivers waited in long lines for fuel.

Louisiana’s transportation department announced that all interstate systems across the state had reopened and been cleared of debris. AT&T, which faced widespread cellphone outages after Ida, said it’s currently operating at more than 90% of normal capacity.

As a clearer picture of Ida's devastation emerged, the hurricane likely caused $50 billion to $60 billion in total damage, estimated Karen Clark, who has calculated catastrophic risk since 1987. Her risk modeling company, Karen Clark and Company, figured just $18 billion of those losses would be insured.

Those estimates would rank Ida anywhere from the fifth- to seventh-costliest U.S. hurricane based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Katrina, Harvey, Maria and Sandy were well over that amount. NOAA says 2017’s Irma incurred about $55 billion in damage and 1992’s Andrew about $53 billion in 2019 dollars.

___

Deslatte reported from Thibodaux, Louisiana. Associated Press writers Kevin McGill in New Orleans; Stacey Plaisance in Lafitte; Emily Wagster Pettus in Jackson, Mississippi; Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland; and Russ Bynum in Savannah, Georgia, contributed.

Caption Emily Francois walks through flood waters beside her flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled Wednesday for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida people lining up for food and ice at a distribution center Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Natalie Francois make a call as she stands in the front door of her flooded home in aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida people line up for food and ice at a distribution center Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida are scrambling for food, gas, water and relief from the oppressive heat. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption In the wake of Hurricane Ida, Donnie Pearson adjust a light at his home after power was restored to his neighborhood, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. Most of New Orleans remains with power. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption Josh Montford carries taxidermy deer heads from his flood damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption Residents line up for fuel as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Belle Chasse, La. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when electricity would be restored. Entergy has said it will take weeks to fully restore power. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida people lining up for food and ice at a distribution center Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida people lining up for food and ice at a distribution center Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in New Orleans, La. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Caption A man rests while helping neighbors at a home damaged in Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled Wednesday for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption A statue of the Virgin Mary sits in floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. Louisiana residents still reeling from flooding and damage caused by Hurricane Ida scrambled Wednesday for food, gas, water and relief from the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers toiled to restore electricity and officials vowed to set up more sites where people could get free meals and cool off. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

Caption Chandler Encalade walks on the porch of his uncle's hurricane damaged home surrounded by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, La. "Rockin' and a rollin' a bit," said Encalade of the hurricane he rode out in the home. "Couldn't hear anything but wind." (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher