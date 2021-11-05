After long COVID battle, Iowa man decides to wed in hospital

As soon as Johnson got off the ventilator, he decided the time was right for the wedding.

“You see a lot of sadness, and sometimes the end isn’t always what we wanted,” nurse Jenna Harvey said. “With Jonathan, this gave us hope and it kind of keeps us going. ... It’s something they both deserve.”

Family, friends and an officiant were looped in and persuaded Copeland to do her hair and makeup and head up to the hospital for a visit on Oct. 14. When she got to Johnson’s room — where he was no longer in isolation or contagious — he told her that she was there for a wedding.

“I didn’t think that was going to happen so soon,” she said. “I am so happy it did, so I can spend my forever with the man that I love.”

Legal paperwork lists the wedding date as Oct. 22, the day Johnson was released. He is on the mend at home, and still uses oxygen. The couple hope to have another ceremony after he fully recovers.

Caption In this photo provided by Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, recovering COVID-19 patient Jonathan Johnson married his fiancee, Mariah, on Oct. 14, 2021, in the Critical Care Unit at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa. (Methodist Health System via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited