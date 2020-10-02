After Trump gets virus, Congress reconsiders testing its own

“We haven’t made a decision on that. In light of that we need to consult with our medical people,” Hoyer, D-Md., told reporters. He said one concern was doing reliable tests.

Later, Pelosi's office referred to a statement from the Capitol physician reiterating the current policy.

The dilemma facing Congress remains similar to what confronts schools, houses of worship, workplaces and the White House as the virus rampages across the United States. Nationally and on Capitol Hill, there are no comprehensive plans requiring testing or wearing masks.

For months, leaders in Congress have resisted boosting the voluntary testing system there or accepting tests from the White House, saying supplies should go to frontline workers and the rest of America. But they've taken other precautions. The Capitol has been closed to visitors since March, and most offices and committee hearings are at least partially conducted remotely. House members can vote by proxy through their colleagues, to cut down on the number of people milling around.

But Capitol Hill remains a potential disease vector by any measure. It’s a warren of tunnels, parlors, tiny elevators and odd staircases traversed by chatty lawmakers who have flown in from all over. Many members are older and more vulnerable to infection. A few Republicans have refused to wear masks at times.

The potential for the virus to spread was abundant just in the last few days. Barrett visited with dozens of senators, including Lee, ahead of her confirmation hearings expected to begin Oct. 12. Several members of Congress attended the first presidential debate Tuesday in Cleveland, where members of the president's family removed their masks during the 95-minute exchange. And then there was Friday's House session.

Trump's diagnosis amped up the atmosphere.

“I think it’s time my colleagues who are, you know, denying the science to, you know, stop their flat earth nonsense and, and protect themselves and others," said Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y.

“Everyone in the Capitol complex needs to be tested,” tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. “Every Republican Senator or staff member who was in close contact with Trump needs to quarantine. No business should proceed in the Senate until we understand the scope of this crisis.”

Republicans were far more muted on the need for additional COVID precautions.

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, a podiatrist, pointed out that some tests have been unreliable. Asked if his colleagues should wear masks more often, he replied, “It would help.”

