Agbaji helps No. 5 Kansas beat Texas Tech 94-91 in 2OT

Texas Tech (15-3, 5-3) got 17 points from Kevin Obanor and 15 for Davion Warren.

Agbaji and Williams carried their teams early in the second half. Williams had 11 second-half points by the second media timeout. After Texas Tech trimmed the deficit to 3 points, Kansas went on an 8-0 run to grab its first double-digit lead of the game.

After Kansas grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 70-58, Texas Tech scored the next six points to start a 17-5 run to close regulation. Trailing 75-73,

Terrence Shannon hit two free throws to tie the game with 12.8 seconds left. Agbaji’s 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer caromed off.

In the first overtime, Williams put Tech up 80-77 in the first overtime before Agbaji hit 1-of-2 free throws. Obanor then drained a 3-pointer. Braun cut it to 83-80 with a running layup, but Warren extended it to 85-80. Agbaji answered with a layup with 1:09 left.

Kansas then closed the OT with a 6-1 run capped by Agbaji contested 3-pointer with 7 seconds left to tie the score at 86.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders learned that sweeping Kansas is really tough. Tech defeated Kansas 75-67 Jan. 8 in Lubbock.

Kansas: The Jayhawks kept their slim lead in the conference. They lead Baylor by a game, pending the Bears’ game against Kansas State on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The Big 12/SEC Challenge takes both teams away from conference play in their next games this Saturday. Texas Tech hosts Mississippi State while Kansas hosts No. 12 Kentucky.

Caption Kansas forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) scores against Texas Tech forward Kevin Obanor (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley

Caption Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) passes off the ball as Texas Tech guard Clarence Nadolny (3) pressures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley

Caption Texas Tech forward Marcus Santos-Silva (14) and Kansas guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) go after the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley