Agency permanently bans fracking near Delaware River

The Delaware River Basin Commission imposed what it said was a temporary moratorium on gas development more than a decade ago, citing the need to develop environmental regulations for the industry, before reversing course in 2017 and signaling it would enact a permanent ban.

The ban applies to two counties in Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip that are part of the nation’s largest gas field, the Marcellus Shale. Nearly 13,000 wells have been drilled elsewhere in the vast Marcellus formation, turning Pennsylvania into the nation’s No. 2 gas-producing state.