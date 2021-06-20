Agency: Tennessee zinc miner fired for voicing safety worry

He wrote that the company claimed that it “adheres to a Progressive Discipline policy,” which he said the company didn't follow, saying further that the policy has so many caveats it is meaningless.

Representatives from Nyrstar did not immediately return email requests for comment on the complaint.

The complaint seeks the expungement of the firing from Waller's record; reinstatement of employment; full back pay with interest and benefits; and a $20,000 penalty.

The Federal Mine Safety and Health Act says mine workers can't be terminated, discriminated against or interfered with for certain protected safety and health activities, such as filing a complaint alleging a violation, or refusing to work under unsafe or unhealthy conditions.

Since 2009, the most requests in one year that an administration has filed with the mine safety commission to temporarily reinstate workers for retaliation over safety or health activities is 40 in 2012, according to federal data. From 2017 until 2020, the years of former President Donald Trump's administration, there were 12.5 filed annually on average. From 2009 until 2016, former President Barack Obama's time in office, there were 26.6 filed a year on average. There have been nine filed this year to date.