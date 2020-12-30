Aid group says colleague 'murdered' in Ethiopia's conflict

The statement by ZOA International on Wednesday did not say when the 52-year-old staffer was killed at the Hitsats refugee camp, part of a network of camps hosting nearly 100,000 refugees from Eritrea close to the Eritrean border. The group did not immediately respond to questions, including about who was to blame.

ZOA International said it was “deeply shocked” by the killing in the conflict between Ethiopian forces and allied militias and forces of the Tigray region, whose leadership dominated the country’s government for nearly three decades before being sidelined by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed since 2018.