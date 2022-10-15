Aid worker killed in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region

The aid worker is the second IRC staff member to die in the Tigray war. Another IRC employee was killed at the Hitsats refugee camp near Shire in December 2020.

Neither the IRC nor the WFP confirmed who was behind the latest attack. There were no details on the nationality of the victim.

Shire and other Tigrayan towns have been struck multiple times by airstrikes since hostilities resumed in late August between the Tigray forces and Ethiopia’s federal government. The fresh fighting has halted aid deliveries to Tigray, where 5 million people are in urgent need of humanitarian help.

The Tigray forces have claimed that Eritrea has launched a full-scale offensive across Tigray’s northern border, in support of Ethiopia’s federal military.

Aid distributions are being hampered by a lack of fuel and an ongoing communications blackout in Tigray. A U.N. team concluded that “10 starvation-related deaths” occurred at seven sites for internally displaced people in northwestern Tigray between Sept. 4 and Sept. 14, according to an internal document by a humanitarian agency shared with the AP.

Millions of people in northern Ethiopia, including the neighboring regions of Amhara and Afar, have been uprooted from their homes and tens of thousands of people are believed to have been killed since the conflict broke out in November 2020.

African Union-sponsored peace talks to resolve the conflict were supposed to take place in South Africa last month, but were postponed owing to logistical and technical issues.