Air Canada, Canadian government agree on pandemic bailout

Freeland, also Canada's finance minister, said the airline also has guaranteed that there will be no further job losses. She said that there will also be no stock buybacks or dividends and that executive compensation will be capped. Freeland said the total compensation for any executive is capped at $1 million Canadian (US$800,000).

“These are hard and unprecedented times for our airline industry and our workers as well as Canadian travelers," Freeland said in French. “The airline industry is a strategic sector.”

Freeland said the government is also talking to other Canadian airlines to determine what type of assistance they need.

Air Canada lost $4.6 billion Canadian (US$3.6 billion) in 2020, compared with a profit of $1.5 billion Canadian (US$1.2 billion) the year before.

Organizations supporting Air Canada’s calls for a bailout have included unions such as Unifor and the Canadian Air Traffic Control Association as well as the National Airlines Council of Canada industry group.