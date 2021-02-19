Air Force orders new review into racial, ethnic disparities

The Pentagon is also grappling with a wider effort to expand diversity within the ranks, and a campaign to tackle racism and extremism. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, earlier this month, ordered military leaders to spend time talking to their troops about extremism in the ranks, after a number of former and current military members took part in the U.S. Capitol assault.

Austin said units must take a day during February or March for the so-called “stand down.”

In addition, the Defense Department late last year endorsed a new slate of initiatives to more aggressively recruit, retain and promote a more racially and ethnically diverse force. And it called for a plan to crack down on participation in hate groups by service members and draft proposed changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The report by the Air Force inspector general that was released in December said Black members of the Air Force and Space Force are less likely to be promoted to higher enlisted and officer ranks, and one-third of them believe they don’t get the same opportunities as their white peers.