Airbnb 4Q profit and revenue rise on bookings, higher rates

Airbnb's shares were up 9% in after-market trading shortly after the results were posted. The stock has been surging: At Tuesday's closing price, the shares had gained 41% this year, compared with an 8% rise in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Cancellation rates remained above 2019 levels, but declined from last year, the company said.

Airbnb outperformed hotels when travel began to recover from pandemic-era lows, as some people seemed to prefer the relative isolation of staying in a house rather than a hotel. More recently, however, the company has run into complaints about high cleaning fees, which it promises to make more transparent when prices are displayed on its website and app.

The company has controlled costs. CEO Brian Chesky said on a call with analysts that its work force is 5% smaller than in 2019.

For the full year, Airbnb earned $1.89 billion on record revenue of $8.4 billion.