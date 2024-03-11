Airbnb is banning the use of indoor security cameras in the platform's listings worldwide

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb said Monday that it's banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings on its site around the world by the end of next month.

The San Francisco-based online rental platform said it is seeking to "simplify" its security-camera policy while prioritizing privacy.

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community," Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said in a prepared statement.

Airbnb had allowed the use of indoor security cameras in common areas, as long as the locations of the cameras were disclosed on the listings page. Under the new policy, hosts will still be allowed to use doorbell cameras and noise-decibel monitors, which are only allowed in common spaces, as long as the location and presence of the devices are disclosed.

Airbnb expects the policy update to impact a small number of hosts because the majority of its listings do not report having indoor security cameras.

The policy change will take effect April 30.

In its fourth-quarter earnings report last month, Airbnb said its bookings and revenue rose, and the company said demand remains strong.

