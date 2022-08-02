dayton-daily-news logo
X

Airbnb posts 2Q profit of $379 million on record bookings

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago
Airbnb is reporting a profit of $379 million for the second quarter, and it says bookings were a record

Airbnb said Tuesday that it earned $379 million in the second quarter on record bookings and rising rates, and the short-term rental giant announced a plan to spend up to $2 billion to buy its own stock.

Despite the share-buyback promise, Airbnb's stock fell 9% in extended trading.

The financial results showed a reversal from losses in the second quarter of both last year and 2019.

Airbnb has benefitted from the increase in travel and the exodus of workers from offices, which frees them to work from just about anywhere they can get internet access.

Bookings in the second quarter were about one-fourth higher than last year and 2019. The San Francisco-based company said customers were making more international bookings. Listings away from major cities rose to nearly 50% compared with the second quarter of 2019, although Airbnb said urban listings grew compared with the previous three months.

Revenue was $2.10 billion, up 58% from a year earlier and 73% from the second quarter of 2019.

Analysts expected revenue of $2.11 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

In Other News
1
UN says Yemen’s warring sides agree to renew existing truce
2
The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base
3
Arizona House speaker who rejected Trump pleas faces voters
4
Uber's stock surges on positive trends despite big Q2 loss
5
Senate tees up vote on bill to aid vets exposed to burn pits
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top