Airbnb posts $55 million 4Q profit, revenue above 2019

Travel industry executives say, however, that they expect business to bounce back once omicron fades.

Expedia Chairman and CEO Peter Kern said last week that omicron was less severe and shorter than previous waves of the coronavirus, and he predicted “a solid overall recovery in 2022, barring a change in the trajectory of the virus.” Expedia sells hotel rooms and owns Airbnb rival Vrbo.

The closure of offices has helped Airbnb, as some white-collar workers have opted to work from rental housing far from home. A rising percentage of Airbnb bookings have been long — 28 days or more.

Similarweb, which tracks internet traffic, said last week that Airbnb's site gets more traffic and conversions — visitors who make a purchase — than competitors including Vrbo. The firm shrugged off a drop in site traffic in late 2021 as seasonal, and said customers’ tendency to stay longer and view more pages “could signify growing brand loyalty” for Airbnb.

The fourth quarter marked Airbnb's second straight profitable quarter, and compared with a loss of $3.9 billion in late 2020.

Earnings equaled 8 cents per share. Revenue rose 78% over a year ago — and 38% over the same quarter in 2019 — to $1.53 billion.

Analysts expected the company to earn 4 cents per share on revenue of $1.46 billion, according to a FactSet survey.

For all of 2021, Airbnb still lost $352 million, compared with a loss of $4.58 billion in 2020.