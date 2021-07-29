Airbus raises outlook as industry steadies amid pandemic

The Airbus figures out Thursday compared to a loss of 1.44 billion euros in the same period last year, when the first major wave of pandemic restrictions disrupted travel and business.

During the first six months of this year, the company delivered 297 aircraft versus 196 last year. As air travel begins to return to more normal levels. Airbus now expects to deliver 600 aircraft in 2021, more than its earlier sales forecast of at least 566.