Airbus reports lower Q2 profit, trims 2020 production target

Airbus said the first flight of the A321XLR took place in June, a milestone toward the aircraft’s entry-into-service that is expected to take place in early 2024. On widebody aircraft, Airbus said it is exploring the feasibility of further rate increases to meet growing market demand as international air travel recovers.

For the three months ended in June, the Toulouse, France-based company earned 682 million euros ($696.7 million), down 64% from 1.87 billion euros a year ago. Revenue slid 10% to 12.81 billion euros, mainly because of lower aircraft deliveries.

Airbus rival Boeing Co. also reported lower quarterly results on Wednesday, with net income and revenue both down year over year. The Arlington, Virginia-based company is unable to deliver one of its best-selling planes, the 787, while regulators review what steps Boeing is taking to eliminate production problems. Boeing's normally steady defense business also saw revenue decline during the quarter.