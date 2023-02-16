Airbus sees profit boost, but defense and space challenges

Both companies are struggling with shortages of engines and other supply chain issues that limit how fast they can build and deliver planes.

The Airbus Defence and Space business struggled last year, notably taking a 477 million euro ($511 million) loss on the long-troubled A400M military transport plane, in part linked to unusually high inflation.

Faury said the European space sector also was hit by the loss of access to Russia's Soyuz rocket launchers and the failure of a new Vega-C rocket soon after takeoff from French Guiana in December. The Vega-C is made by Arianespace, part owned by Airbus.

“Europe’s independent access to space is now fundamentally challenged," Faury told reporters in Toulouse.

The last year “has proven the need for a stronger Europe in defense and space ... to maintain the peace, stability and security which our societies have become used to," Faury said.

While pledging that Airbus is on track to meet promises to reduce the industry's heavy carbon emissions, he added: "There is no sustainability without security."

He noted that Airbus planes operated by Russian airlines no longer have access to parts or maintenance provided by the company because of Western sanctions aimed at punishing Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

“We start to hear about situations where they are missing parts or components or an inability to keep some of the planes in flight," Faury said. “But we are not speaking with the Russian airlines. We miss visibility. And yes, we are we are slightly concerned about the way the planes are operated, but we have no real means to act."

Airbus is still buying titanium from Russia but looking for other suppliers, Faury said, adding that “it will still take some time to be fully independent from the Russian sources.”

Shares in Airbus, which employs 134,000 people worldwide, were trading up 3% on Thursday morning after the annual results.

