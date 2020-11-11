Airline alliances urge testing over quarantines

Oneworld, Star Alliance and SkyTeam said testing could be part of an overall approach to restart international travel, by reducing reliance on the “blunt instrument” of quarantines aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

New testing guidelines from the United Nations' International Civil Aviation Authority could "pave the way for a framework of trust to be established between countries," Star Alliance CEO Jeffrey Goh said in the joint statement on the oneworld.com website. Oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and SkyTeam CEO Kristin Colvile joined in the statement.