Airstrikes kill 10 in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital, doctor says

But Ethiopia’s federal government is yet to publicly respond amid reports of more talks between the two sides in Djibouti. With independent media, human rights groups and monitors barred from Tigray, and with most basic services like internet severed, it is challenging to assess the situation on the ground.

Several airstrikes have hit Mekele since fighting resumed between Tigray forces and Ethiopian ones in late August, shattering a period of relative calm since late March.

That calm had allowed more humanitarian aid to reach the long-blockaded Tigray region, but those deliveries have now been halted, according to the United Nations. Deliveries to conflict-affected parts of the neighboring Amhara region have also stopped.

Since the conflict broke out in November 2020, tens of thousands are believed to have been killed and millions displaced in the Tigray, Amhara and Afar regions.

___

This version has been corrected to say everyone was killed in the second airstrike.

Combined Shape Caption In this image made from video, medics attend the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Two airstrikes hit the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region Wednesday morning, the director of the city's flagship Ayder Referral Hospital said. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image made from video, medics attend the scene of an airstrike in Mekele, capital of the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Two airstrikes hit the capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region Wednesday morning, the director of the city's flagship Ayder Referral Hospital said. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited