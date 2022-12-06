Ake expects tough time marking teammate Álvarez at World Cup

“He’s a great player, but also a great guy off the pitch. He’s a little bit quiet, obviously still learning English and stuff when it comes to the new environment. So it’s all new for him. But he fitted in really well.”

Stopping Messi, who already has three goals in likely his final World Cup, is set to be even harder for Ake, who described the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward as “probably the greatest player to play the game.”

“It will be also a good challenge, I think, for the team, not just for the defenders, but the whole team,” Ake said.

“We have more players also to worry about because the whole team, there are very good players in the team. So we just have to make sure we are tactically very good, organized.”

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez