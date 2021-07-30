AL East-leading Red Sox get Schwarber in trade with Nats

Schwarber tied a major league record by hitting 12 home runs in a 10-game span from June 19-29. He also set a record for a leadoff hitter for homers in a month, connecting 15 times to start games in June.

Schwarber joined the Nationals this year after six years with the Chicago Cubs. In 2016, he played only two games in the regular season after a severe knee injury, then came back to help the Cubs win the World Series by going 7 for 17 (.412) in five games.

The Red Sox sent right-hander Aldo Ramirez to Washington. The 20-year-old Ramirez was 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in eight starts for Low-A Salem.

To make roster room for Schwarber, the Red Sox designated right-hander Brandon Workman for assignment.

The 32-year-old Workman was a combined 1-2 with a 5.46 ERA in 29 games with the Cubs and Boston this season.

