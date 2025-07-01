Al Hilal stuns Manchester City 4-3 in Club World Cup on Marcos Leonardo's extra-time goal

Leonardo finally put Man City away. Goalkeeper Ederson saved a header by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from inside the penalty box and the ball deflected to Leonardo, who redirected it with his right foot as he fell to the pitch near the left post.

Al Hilal moves on to face Fluminense of Italy, which took down Inter Milan earlier Monday.

Leonardo also scored in the 46th minute to even the match at 1-1.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring in the ninth minute for Man City. Malcom put Al Hilal ahead in the 52nd, and Erling Haaland found the net in the 55th to make it 2-2.

The match drew 42,311 to Camping World Stadium, which has a capacity of 60,219.

Key moment

Manchester City nearly won it regulation in the final seconds of added time on a counterattack that was thwarted by a hard challenge. Referees did not call a penalty, and Man City coach Pep Guardiola ran onto the field to argue the decision after the whistle.

Takeaways

Al Hilal will face Fluminense on July 4 at Camping World Stadium for a spot in the semifinals.

What they said

“We defeated a very, very strong team. That looked impossible yesterday." — Simone Inzaghi, Al Hilal coach.

“It's a pity. ... Nothing to say. We'll have to continue. I still have the feeling this team is doing well. We'll go home and have time to rest.” — Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach.

