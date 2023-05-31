BreakingNews
93-year-old man killed in Turtlecreek Twp. house fire ID’d
X

Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Nation & World
Updated 48 minutes ago
A representative for Al Pacino confirms that the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor's representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino's fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she's a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

In Other News
1
Jury selection begins in trial of former deputy accused of failing to...
2
Priceless painting looted by Nazis during World War II returns to...
3
Highly decorated Marine officer nominated to be next commandant
4
Stock market today: Wall Street joins worldwide slump for stocks
5
Little Amal, a 12-foot puppet of a Syrian refugee, will travel the US
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top