X

Al Pacino, 83, is a father for the fourth time, welcoming son Roman with Noor Alfallah

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
A representative for Al Pacino confirms the 83-year-old actor and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah have welcomed a baby, Pacino's fourth

Al Pacino is a father for the fourth time.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the actor, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah welcomed a son named Roman.

No other details, including when or where the baby was born, were released. The news was first reported by TMZ.

He is Pacino's fourth child and first with Alfallah. Pacino has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including “Billy Knight," starring Pacino.

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of that of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed last month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.

In Other News
1
DeSantis ratchets up feud with Newsom and dares California governor to...
2
A Missouri doctor's death is steeped in mystery and speculation...
3
Florida set to execute man convicted of 1984 murders, rapes while...
4
Twitter is the worst major social media platform when it comes to...
5
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top