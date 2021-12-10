Al Unser, a four-time winner of Indianapolis 500, dies at 82

“Al was the class of the field,” fellow competitor Johnny Rutherford said.

Unser led over half the laps in three of his Indy 500 victories, and his 644 total laps at Indianapolis is most in race history. He led the final lap of the 1987 race to tie Ralph DePalma’s 75-year-old record of 612 laps led, and Unser went on to lead 31 more laps over his final five starts to smash the mark.

He made 27 starts in the Indy 500, third most in history, and qualified once on the pole and five times on the front row.

Unser won three Indy car national championships over his career and 39 victories— sixth on the all-time list.

He and son Al Jr. were the first father-son pairing at Indianapolis, and in 1985 they battled one another for the CART championship.

A pass in the closing laps of the race gave Unser a fourth-place finish in the season finale at Miami’s Tamiami Park road course, and it was enough for him to beat Al Jr. for the championship by a single point. He fought back tears while describing the “empty feeling” of defeating his son.

Unser also ran five NASCAR races in his career, finishing fourth in the 1968 Daytona 500. He earned three top-10 finishes in NASCAR. He also won three times in the International Race of Champions, an all-star series that pitted the top drivers from various disciplines against each other.

Unser won the Indy car “Triple Crown” by winning all three of of the 500-mile races on the 1978 schedule, which included stops at Pocono Raceway and in Ontario, California. He’s the only driver in history to win all three of those races in the same season.

The Unser family combined for a record nine wins in the Indy 500; Al Jr. won the Indy 500 twice — in 1992 and 1994. Coincidentally, Al Unser, Al Unser Jr. and Bobby Unser all won their final Indy 500s driving for Roger Penske.

Unser earlier this year was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway to welcome Helio Castroneves as the newest member of the four-time winners club. Unser achieved the feat after A.J. Foyt, and Rick Mears won his fourth in 1991. Castroneves won in May to become the first new member in 30 years.

“Some days the race track smiles on you and some days, you got it the other way,” Unser said during the July celebration. “It’s not always that you’re going to think you’re going to win because your chances are very slim. There’s 32 other guys who want it as bad as you do.”

Unser received his Baby Borg — the 18-inch replica of the Indy 500 winner’s Borg-Warner Trophy that lives onsite in the speedway’s museum — during a celebration in May with family and friends. He was set to be honored in 2020 on the the 50th anniversary of his 1970 victory at Indianapolis, but the celebration was postponed because of the pandemic.

Both Castroneves and two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato lauded Unser, with Sato calling Unser’s speech at the May winner’s ceremony “very funny and so charming.”

“I will always remember Big Al welcoming me to the speedway,” Castroneves told The Associated Press on Friday. “He and Johnny Rutherford were the two helping me with my rookie orientation. He will be missed.”

The youngest of four racing brothers, Unser was born in in Albuquerque in 1939 to a family of hardcore racers. His father Jerry Unser and two uncles, Louis and Joe, were also drivers. Beginning in 1926 the family began competing in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, an annual road race held in Colorado.

Al’s oldest brother, Jerry, became the first Unser to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 in 1958; he was killed in a crash during practice the following year.

Unser began racing himself in 1957 when he was 18, but competed mostly in sprint cars. He made it to Indy in 1965 driving in a car owned by Foyt and was part of the rookie class with future Indy 500 winners Mario Andretti (1969) and Gordon Johncock (1973, 1982).

“Al was one of the smartest drivers I ever raced against,” Andretti said. “I often said that I wished I could have had some of his patience.”

The Unser family combined for 73 career starts in the Indy 500 — a number bettered only by the 76 starts by the Andretti family. The Unser participation spans Al (27 races), Bobby (19), and Al Jr. (19), as well as Johnny (five), Robby (two) and Jerry (one).

Unser was inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame in 1986 and the International Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1998. His collection of trophies and cars is housed at the Unser Racing Museum in Albuquerque.

Unser is survived by wife, Susan, and son, Al Jr. He was preceded in death by daughters Mary and Deborah.

Caption FILE - Formula 1 race car driver Al Unser waves three fingers in Victory Lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning the 62nd Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 28, 1978.

Caption FILE - Al Unser Jr., left, talks to his father, Al Unser, before practice at the Miami-Dade Homestead Motorsports Complex in Homestead, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 28, 2002.

Caption FILE - Race driver Al Unser of Albuquerque, New Mexico sprays champagne around the crowd in the winner's circle after winning the California 500 on Sunday, Sept. 3, 1978 in Ontario.

Caption FILE - Four-time winner of the Indianapolis 500, Al Unser, poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Winner of this year's Indy 500, Helio Castroneves, gathered with other four-time winners A.J. Foyt (1961, 1964, 1967, 1977), Al Unser (1970, 1971, 1978, 1987) and Rick Mears (1979, 1984, 1988, 1991) at the track. Castroneves won the race in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021.

Caption FILE - Al Unser is congratulated by his mother after winning the 54th running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind. May 30, 1970.

Caption FILE - Formula 1 race car driver Al Unser is seen in 1993.

Caption FILE - Indy 500 champs (from left) A.J. Foyt, Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan and Al Unser joke with the crowd as they stand along the pit wall at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 21, 1988. Foyt and Unser have each won the 500 four times, Mears have won twice, and Sullvian one. Mears, Sullvian and Unser will start the start from the race from the front row; Foyt has not yet qualified.

Caption File - Al Unser Jr., left, talks with his father Al Unser Sr., before the start of qualifications at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday, May 10, 2003.

Caption FILE - Bobby Unser is all smiles in the victory circle just after he won the California 500, March 10, 1974 in Ontario, California. He beat his brother Al by less than a second.

Caption FILE - Pocono 500 drivers from left, Al Unser, his brother Bobby Unser and Johnny Rutherford share a light moment ahead of the race in Long Pond, Pa., in this June 24, 1979, file photo.

Caption FILE - Al Unser in his Parnelli /VPJ (21) passes Tom Sneva's McLaren/Cosworth (8) in first turn of first lap on Sunday, May 29, 1977, in Indianapolis 500-mile race.

Caption FILE - Al Unser, the defending champion, waves his arm in salute as he takes the checkered flag in his Johnny Lightning Special to win the 55th running of the Indy 500-mile race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Ind., Saturday, May 29, 1971.

Caption FILE - Formula 1 race car driver Al Unser waves three fingers in Victory Lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning the 62nd Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 28, 1978. The Borg-Warner trophy, symbol of the Indy 500, is behind Unser.

Caption FILE - Al Unser (2), Tom Sneva (1) and Rick Mears (12) lead the field into the first turn of the first lap on the Indianopolis Motor Speedway Track at the 63rd annual Indianapolis 500 in Indianapolis, Ind., on May 27, 1979.